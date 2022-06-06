Mrs. Betty Mae Street passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022 at Rim County Health and Retirement Community in Payson, Arizona. She was 91.
Betty was born in 1930 in Watson, Louisiana as one of five girls born to Walter “Buck” and Inez Facundus. She met the love of her life, David R. Street in 1950 and they were married in 1951. They lived in Louisiana while David finished his military service and university training. After moving to Arizona in 1962, she followed his career across Arizona and southern Colorado, retiring to Payson, Arizona in 1992. She was an administrative secretary and office administrator during those years. Betty is preceded in death by her husband David. He passed in December of 2021. She is also preceded by her youngest son Jeffrey D. Street who died in 2018. Her surviving children include her daughter Elizabeth Hitch & her husband Jim and her eldest son Captain David R. Street, Jr. US Navy (Ret) & his wife Carol and her son-in-law Dave Tomlin. She has two extraordinary grandchildren: Cody Street and his wife Janay of Phoenix, and Erin R. Street and her husband Dr. James Garza of Otley, UK.
Betty was a dedicated wife and a wonderful mother and breast cancer survivor. She had a great sense of humor. Her interests included gardening, camping and caring for her numerous dogs. She was the steady rock in the storm of life for her family. She helped give her children and grandchildren a grand start in life and career. She was cremated and her ashes were placed alongside her husband’s ashes at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek at a small family service.
