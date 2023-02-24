Betty Parkin Dixon

Our beloved Betty Parkin Dixon returned to her heavenly home on February 18, 2023. Betty P. Dixon was born on May 28, 1949 in Nephi, Utah.

She was the 4th of 6 children of Lynn and Maxine Parkin. She was preceded in death by her parents Lynn & Maxine Parkin, her older sister Carolyn Traasdahl, and her husband Robert Dixon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.