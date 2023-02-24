Our beloved Betty Parkin Dixon returned to her heavenly home on February 18, 2023. Betty P. Dixon was born on May 28, 1949 in Nephi, Utah.
She was the 4th of 6 children of Lynn and Maxine Parkin. She was preceded in death by her parents Lynn & Maxine Parkin, her older sister Carolyn Traasdahl, and her husband Robert Dixon.
Betty was a hair dresser and getting to know her clients and listening to the beauty shop “gossip” were some of her favorite times. She enjoyed golfing, rock hunting, Netflix movies, tanning in the sunshine, and she loved the beach. She enjoyed playing cards with her girls, and absolutely loved watching her soap operas. The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless were her favorites. Betty was the original “gangsta” and is often referred to as a “legend”. Her quick wit, sense of humor, and big heart, are what everyone loved about her. She was so much fun to be around and will truly be missed.
Betty is survived by her daughters Rachael Snow of Peoria, AZ and Bobbe Exe of Payson, AZ. She is also survived by her brothers, Roland and Terrance Parkin of Nephi, UT, and her sisters, JoAnn Loveless (Heyburn, ID) and Kristy Carter (Nephi, UT). Betty has 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Compassus in Payson, AZ. The caregivers of Hospice Compassus were so wonderful to Betty and we are so thankful for their loving care.
A celebration of life will be held for Betty on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Peoria, AZ. For more information or details on the celebration, please contact Reilly at (928) 951-6943.
