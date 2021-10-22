Our beloved Billie Dale Kiger was peacefully returned to Heaven by our Lord God from Banner Payson Medical Center on Oct. 12, 2021 at the age of 73. Billie was born in Hayden, Colo. on Nov. 23, 1947. Billie spent the majority of her early life in Northwest Colorado growing up and attending schools in Moffat County, Colo.
Billie is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, James Kiger. Charles Simon is the father of her wonderful sons, Troy Simon, Todd Simon (Melodie), Gary Simon (Michelle) and Jeff Simon (Michelle). Billie was blessed to have 12 wonderful grandchildren who she absolutely adored. (Dalton Simon, Colton Simon, BriAnne Simon, Lacey Gandara, Leydon VanGundy, Ashley VanGundy, Ciara Simon, Tyler Simon, Emily Simon, Kolby Simon, Deserae Simon and Madison Simon).
Billie also adored her siblings, Gary Carlson (Mary), Janie Echols (Roy), Marc Schaefer (Kathy), Renee Stock (Lee), Monee Farkasosky (Eric), and Michelle Tindall (Richard).
Billie earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and had a successful 25 year career as an Administrative Professional in the Colorado Coal Mining Industry. Early in her life she was a day care center coordinator.
Billie loved playing and teaching pickleball with her many friends, loved cruising to numerous world destinations, adored her 12 grandchildren, loved genealogy research, camping, cheering on her beloved Broncos and mastered her many crafts such as scrapbooking her world travels, and crocheting baby blankets and baby clothes.
Billie was particularly proud of being a Descendant of a Signer of the Declaration of Independence, John Hart and was a proud member of DSDI, Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in March, 2022 where we will invite all of our family and friends to join us in remembering and treasuring Billie’s fabulous life.
We ask that in lieu of sending flowers, that memorial donations be made to the Expedition Church located in Payson, Arizona.
