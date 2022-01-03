Born November 11, 1951 to Jack and Mary Ellen Neece in Bristow, Oklahoma, Sarah returned to eternity with Jesus Christ on December 25th, 2021, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona with her loving husband at her side.
Sarah grew up in Depew, Oklahoma and later self-financed herself through college at Central State University (Edmond, Oklahoma) where she obtained a B.S. in Home Economics.
During her college days Sarah was able to travel to Israel and to several European countries.
At an early age Sarah loved God, church, and school. She attended church every Sunday with her parents learning a lot especially from her grandmother Lane and her mother. During that time, she would listen to learn about God. Sarah would accompany her Aunt June and older siblings to school 2 or 3 times a year. Sarah taught special education classes in Guymon, OK, and later Depew, OK, for a year, before moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she worked in banking and the petroleum industry. Sarah’s petroleum related duties included maintaining a mailing list for one of the world’s top oil and gas consulting companies. The mailing list duties required her to speak on a regular basis to the CEO’s and upper management of major oil companies around the world. It was during this time of her life that she met the man of her life for 34 years, Apostle Roscoe J. Dabney III. The couple met in a Christian radio station in Sapulpa, Oklahoma as then-Pastor Roscoe produced a “live” radio telethon. God used Sarah, who was ordained into the ministry in 1985, to prophesy to Pastor Roscoe as he discharged his production duties. God’s “Words of knowledge” and prophecy were so accurate through Sarah that Roscoe requested future meetings with her. The two soon fell in love while ministering together and married on April 22, 1988. Sarah was reordained under Pastor “Mother” Grace Tucker, founder of House of Prayer Ministries, a powerful and legendary ministry to the homeless in Tulsa. The two ministers formed Spirit Fire Ministries an “apostolic” ministry that not only reached out to the homeless, but facilitated her ministering one-on-one to several “death row” prisoners in the Oklahoma State Prison Chapel. Sarah has also assisted her husband in ordaining over 50 ministers who are located in Payson and many locations from coast to coast.
Two years into the marriage, Sarah gave birth to their son, Richard Louis (Ricky) Dabney in 1990. Immediately after the “crisis birth” Ricky weighing 4 pounds and seven ounces was whisked away to neonatal ICU, and Sarah was hospitalized due post-natal injuries for two weeks before she could see her newborn son in person.
March of 1991, God sent the family to Hollywood, Moreno Valley, and Riverside, California, before settling in San Clemente, where the couple served as Assistant Pastors at San Clemente Christian Center. During the 12 years in San Clemente, while Roscoe worked at the headquarters of Trinity Broadcasting Network, Sarah worked for the school system as a food service worker.
During their time in Southern California God used Prophet Sarah to accurately prophesy to numerous people including world-famous Gospel singer, recording artist, Andre Crouch.
During the summer of 2004 God issued new “marching Orders” to the family and led them to Payson, Arizona, where Sarah gained employment with Desert Schools Credit Union when it opened in Walmart. The opportunity soon opened for Sarah to be employed at Walgreen’s Pharmacy where she entered her 15th year in November 2021 before being attacked and hospitalized by Covid-19 on December 9th.
God blessed Sarah to overcome two major attacks in the past; a heart attack in 2012 and Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) a cancer so rare in adults that in 2016 she was the first American adult female to contract the disease. A surgery performed in Scottsdale by Dr. Michael Janiceck, successfully removed the cancer and was shipped to Harvard Medical Center as a case study. Sarah was cancer free at the time of her passing.
From 2015 until her passing, Sarah served alongside her husband as Prophet in the Fellowship they started in their home, The Overcomers Fellowship, now located at 1000 N. Easy Street.
November 22, 2020 Prophet Sarah was promoted to the Office of Bishop where she served until her transition back into eternity with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Bishop Sarah’s servant attitude and kindness to many, is legendary. She and Apostle Roscoe have opened the doors of their home to many homeless people at various times, throughout their marriage. During one cold Payson winter she found herself mothering 5 homeless young men in their residence. Sarah will be missed by many local store employees and shoppers who were amazed by her shopping skills. She routinely left the stores saving up to 60% on groceries and other items. Bishop Sarah, also known as “Queenie” by her husband, “Janie” by many of her friends and family, will be sorely missed.
In addition to husband Apostle Roscoe, Bishop Sarah is survived by son Richard, daughter-in-law Jesse (Parks), and granddaughter Trinity of Payson; step-children, Kimberly Dabney, Roscoe Dabney IV, Tyrone Dabney, all of Tulsa, and Terilynn “Nikki” Jones, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Sarah served as mother to two unofficially adopted females, Amanda Parker of Payson, and her daughter Tina Fricke of Spokane, Washington. Sarah is also survived by two brothers Ronnie and Joe Neece, her Aunt June Hilbert, Uncle Jack Lane and several cousins including Oklahoma State Rep. Kyle Hilbert and Carla Tinsley (Granville) a retired Oklahoma Correctional Officer.
Bishop Sarah’s Celebration of Victory will be January 29th at Messinger Payson Funeral Home at 1 P.M. (MST), a catered meal will follow.
