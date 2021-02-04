Bob Graziano of Payson lost his short fight with the devil covid on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved out to Arizona with his wife, Marie, and daughter, Dina in 1972. Their son, William, was born in Arizona in 1973.
Bob owned and was president of R&M Security Systems, Inc. in Mesa from 1975 to 2005 when he sold the company. They decided it was time to get out of the hot summers and they bought their home in Payson in 2011. They both loved Payson and quickly got involved in the community. Bob became a Payson Police volunteer in 2012 and enjoyed all that he did in that position. He has been president of the Alpine Heights HOA for 6 years and liked being a part of improving the community. Last year he became the “handyman” for the Time Out Shelter.
Bob loved meeting people and being able to help them. He did everything cheerfully and always with a smile.
He was a gun enthusiast and could answer anybody’s questions on gun care and usage. He loved reading about the history of guns and imparting his knowledge to others.
He worked tirelessly to get his Veteran designation and was so proud when he got it on his license. He was a true patriot and loved the U.S. and our flag.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; daughter, Dina Barnes (Tom); son, William (Nicole); grandchildren, Kendal and Jackson Barnes and Joy and Anthony Graziano.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob on Saturday, March 27 at the Church of the Holy Nativity.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
