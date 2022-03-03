Born in a bygone era on July 21, 1929 in Battle Mountain, Nevada, the eternally red-headed Bonnie Jean Stone lived a full, happy life of 92 years, guided by her faith in God (with a “hotline to Heaven through prayer”) and a love of family, friends, and small dogs. No one was ever loved more than her, and she loved everyone in her life just as much. Known as a kind, generous soul, while also strong and independent, she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, even if the joke was on her.
She passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022, with her son, David, at her side.
The oldest of six kids, she lived the entirety of her long life in the great Southwest, living in Kingman, Arizona, until she was 10. That’s when Bonnie, along with her parents and siblings, moved cross-state to Chandler, eventually meeting her husband, Lawrence Stone, a part-time cowboy and farmer. The two worked hard and raised a pair of daughters and one son. Bonnie and Lawrence moved to Payson in 1979, opening Diamond Point Realty in 1982. They worked as a successful team to show and sell properties throughout Gila County, retiring in 1992.
Bonnie moved back to the Valley in 2010 to her final home in Peoria. Over the years, she’s cultivated a passion for gardening both inside and outside and took pride in caring for a wide variety of plants and flowers. An avid churchgoer with constant faith, she’s been a longtime member of both Payson’s Crossroads Church and Church on the Green in Sun City West. She’s also enjoyed traveling — visiting the likes of Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Branson, MO, Washington DC, Charleston SC, Savannah GA, Yellowstone Nat’l Park, Mt. Rushmore, Victoria, Canada, and Niagara Falls.
She’s survived by her son, David Stone; her sister Rosanna Joyce Fenner; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She’s also leaving behind her beloved rescued Chihuahua, Daisy. She’s preceded in death by her dad Claude, mom Mable, daughters Becky and Linda, brothers Bob, Don, and Larry Dale, and sister Hallie.
