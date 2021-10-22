On October 14, 2021, Bradford Kenneth Muir peacefully left this life in Payson, Arizona. He worked as an engineer until a stroke disabled him in 2012. When he wasn’t working, he led Scouts and young men for over 19 years teaching them life lessons and participated in many service projects. Brad left a positive impression with everyone he met and will be missed by many.
Brad was born to Edra and Max Muir in Ft. Wayne, Indiana in 1955.
Brad was blessed with four siblings: Pam Pierson (Wayne), Scott Muir, Kevin Muir, and Kenra Tarawhiti (Wayne).
He is survived by his children, Luke Muir (Amy), Jordan Muir, and Hailey Whiting (David) and two grandchildren which are the lights of his life.
Brad also leaves his devoted wife Mori Farmer Muir and his eight stepchildren: Brenon Farmer (Kristie), Devin Farmer (Caroline), Ashley Fuller, Garrett Farmer (Melissa), Marc Farmer, Kelsey Phillips (Clark), Darrik Farmer (Amy), and Meagan Brown (Lincoln); and 34 grandchildren.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents Edra and Max Muir; sister-in-law, Brooks; brother, Kevin; and son, Jeremy and many other relatives.
Services will be held on Friday, October 22nd with a viewing beginning at 1:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 913 S. Ponderosa Street, Payson, Arizona 85541. The funeral will be immediately following the viewing at 2 PM.
Interment services will then follow at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park, also in Payson, Arizona.
