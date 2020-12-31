Brendalyn Sue Rose was born January 4, 1967 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Ronald and Carol Reed. She graduated from Camelback High School in 1985. She was in the candle manufacturing business most of her life and her mother owns the Payson Candle Factory.
She was the 27th heart transplant recipient at the Mayo Clinic on August 27, 2007. She was given the best gift, 13 more years of life.
She is survived by her children, Martin Rose and Cierra Rose; and her mother, Carol McKay Reed. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Reed; and brother, Brian Reed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Road, Payson, AZ 85541.
