Bruce Alan Halama was born on October 23, 1932 in Wakefield, Michigan and was schooled in Bessemer, Michigan and graduated in June 1950 from A.D. Johnson High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in September 1950. After being assigned to several bases including Luke Air Force Base Phoenix he was shipped to Okinawa for two years of overseas duty during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged upon conclusion of the conflict earning the Korean Conflict Medal, U.N. Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
He then worked for the White Pine Copper Company for five years located in White Pine, Michigan. He later moved to California and was hired with Defense Contractor Corvair later known as General Dynamics as an inspector later promoted into Management. He earned a degree in business management. In 1970 he was transferred to the General Dynamics Navajo Facility in Fort Defiance, Arizona. He was later promoted to quality engineer manager and remained in that status until his retirement in 1989. He then moved to the beautiful Payson community where he was a member of the Payson Elks Lodge, the Star Valley Moose Lodge and the Payson American Legion. He was also an avid bowler having three 300 games one being sanctioned and two in tournaments. He also had numerous 700 series games to his credit. He once bowled in the Arizona Senior Classic Tournament where he, in his words “Overwhelmed everyone in his class.” He was sponsored to play in the Senior National Tournament in Tulsa, OK placing 2nd in the nation.
He is preceded in death by his father James Halama, mother Lorien Stickney, brother Sam Stickney.
He leaves behind his wife Amelia Roanhorse Halama, sister Susan Vicente, sons Bruce Halama and Michael Halama, and stepdaughter Diane Roanhorse and stepson Richard Roanhorse. He has 16 grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Payson American Legion, 709 AZ-260, Payson, AZ.
