Carl Fox, 76, of Payson, Arizona was called home to Heaven, the place of perfect rest, Tuesday, January 5th. Carl served in the Air Force and moved to Arizona in 1974. Carl was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church by his good friend, Pastor David Sweet on November 8th, 1998. He was active in the church, taught the little children in Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, served as President of the Church Council for many years and helped in the building of the new church.
He will be missed terribly by Judy, his loving wife of 30 years; his brother, Don and two sisters, Marge and Joann; four natural children, Carl, William, Tina and Barbara, two adopted daughters, Tammy and Cori; and six grandchildren, Tony, Jacob, Christina, David, Thomas and Elise.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 23rd at 1:00 PM at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 204 W. Airport Road. Pastor Thomas Barthel will officiate. Because of Covid 19 there won’t be a luncheon served afterwards and wearing masks and social distancing will be greatly appreciated.
