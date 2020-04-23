Carl Ray Stiffler, 81, passed away on April 17, 2020 in Surprise, AZ. Carl worked as a pharmacist until 2012, when he retired from Walgreen’s in Payson. Carl is survived by wife Connie, son Darwin (Susan), and three grandchildren, Colin, Jacob and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Candy. There will be no services.
