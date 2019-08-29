Carl Wayne Porter passed away peacefully, August 19, 2019, in his home in Pine.
Carl was born in Riverside, California to James Arthur Porter and Flora Ellen Golden. He grew up in Hemet, Ca. and later served in the National Guard for 6 years. He then worked for Empire Machinery for many years as a Heavy Duty Mechanic.
Carl married the love of his life, Betsy, and moved to Pine, AZ in 1999. Their passion was traveling and they made many friends across the country. Carl loved to work with his hands and spent hours creating in his workshop. His special talents will be deeply missed by all.
Carl leaves behind his wife and soulmate, Betsy; 6 children: James Porter, Brandy Richardson, Jody Johnson, Jason Anderson, Scott Anderson and Holly Lane; as well as many grandchildren, family members and dear friends.
Carl was a wonderful husband, father and friend. His kind and gentle soul will be remembered and cherished forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!