Taken at the young age of 79. Leaves behind a husband Edward (Mick) of 58 years, a sister Dorothy and three children, Christopher, Patricia, and Patrick, a fourth (Mickey) has preceded her in death. Also grieving her passing are her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic a memorial is not planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!