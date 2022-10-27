Carol Lynn Peddie, 75, died peacefully at her home in Payson on October 12, 2022. Carol was born on 6/23/1947 in Snowflake, AZ, and moved to Payson in 1958. She was a 1966 graduate of Payson High School and lived in Payson most of her life.
She was a friendly, outgoing personality who could always be counted on to strike up a conversation with strangers and old friends alike, no matter where she went. She would drive her kids crazy because there was no such thing as a “quick trip” into the grocery store, as she’d always get caught up talking to somebody! Carol enjoyed picnics, dogs, thrift stores, yard sales and had a fondness for ugly flip-flops, which she wore year-round. She had a self-deprecating sense of humor and was always quick to chuckle.
Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Michael Peddie, who considered her the love of his life; her children Gene Kaufman (Jen), John “Jed” Kaufman (Jeannie), Joy La Rosa (Ryan); her stepchildren Karylle Silva and Tim Evers; her grandchildren Jacob, Jaden, Jace, Ethan, Kegan, Oliva and Tillie; as well as her brother Eugene Hageman and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Ada Hageman.
Carol wished to be cremated and requested only a private memorial service, which will be held next summer. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
