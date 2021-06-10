Carol Sue (Beckley) Downes, born June 9, 1933 in Omaha, Neb., after living a full and wonderful life for just shy of 88 years, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2021 in Youngtown, Ariz.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, her parents, a grandson, and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her sister, Jacquie; her six children, Jimmy, Edna, Johnny, Cindy, Cathy and Jeff; along with 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren (including one due later this year), and eight great-great-grandchildren (including two due later this year); along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and a multitude of friends near and far.
Carol grew up in Southern California where she graduated from Huntington Park High in 1951(ish), met and married Jim in 1956, and later moved to Tolleson, Ariz. in 1969. By 1983(ish), after all the kids had left home, she and Jim began road traveling around the United States, primarily the Midwest and western states, until 1998 when they decided to “plant the trailer” and live in Payson, Ariz. In 2011 they moved to Goodyear, Ariz. for a few years, until finally settling in at the Lifestream Senior Community in Youngtown in 2014.
Carol made many friends and became quite the card, Bunko, Yahtzee, and Dominos player as well as the Grand Master Heckler during the bean bag baseball tournaments between the residents and staff. She was very much loved and her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many.
As per Carol’s wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes spread in the desert at a later date. She also requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choosing, in lieu of flowers.
