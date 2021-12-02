Carroll Jo Cox, born January of 1943, passed away at home on November 18th, 2021. She is survived by her 2 sons, Rex Cox of Payson, and Russell Cox of Safford, Arizona. Carroll lived with her youngest brother Rans Greenleaf near Snowflake, AZ. Her surviving siblings include Linda Swartwood of Payson, Merry Bradley in southern Arizona, Paul Jape in Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by 3 siblings in Australia: Connie Bright, Donna Schubert and Pete Jape. Carroll was preceded in passing by her parents, and siblings John Greenleaf and Becky Lovato (Greenleaf).
Carroll was born in San Diego, California to Carroll Rex Byrd and Arizona Spurlock Byrd (Greenleaf) in January of 1943. Carroll never knew her father, a Coast Guard pilot, as he was killed in a flight training accident over Pennsylvania 8 months after her birth. After her father’s death, Carroll’s mother took her to Colonia Oaxaca, Mexico, where they lived 3 years on a ranch owned by Carroll’s grandfather. After her mother remarried, Carroll spent her early years living in different states; first California and Oklahoma, then Arizona where the family lived in Holbrook and Tucson. Next the family spent time in Grants, New Mexico, then, finally Glendale, Arizona, where Carroll graduated from high school.
Carroll married Lee Cox in Southern California and spent a good portion of the 1960’s in that area where her 2 sons were born. In 1967 the family participated in the big family adventure and moved to the Northern Territory of Australia. Carroll spent 12 years in Australia and has 2 sisters, 1 brother, and multiple other family members that live there to this day.
Carroll and family moved to Payson in 1979 where there was a long history on her maternal side of the family. Carroll was a prolific reader and writer her entire life. She was publisher of 2 different successful newspapers in Payson that many will remember who have been in Payson a while. The first was the Mogollon Advisor that she and her business partner Janet Martin purchased in the 80’s and ran until it was purchased by the company that owned the Payson Roundup at that time. After being out of writing for a short time she and Janet started the Backbone newspaper, which they closed down in the late 90’s. Carroll moved to Snowflake in 1999 and also did some freelance writing for the local White Mountain newspaper.
Carroll’s passing has left a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed greatly. Per Carroll’s wishes, no traditional funeral service is planned, however, a memorial event will be announced at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www. owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!