Chad Allen Connolly, 46, passed away on November 15, 2020 in San Tan Valley, AZ. Born on May 22nd 1974 in Mesa, AZ, he was the son of Jimmy and Lauree Lee Connolly. Chad was the oldest of his six brothers who became his best friends. Chad attended Payson schools where he graduated in 1992 and later from ITT in 1994. Chad then pursued his love for carpentry and became a licensed contractor, building homes through his company C and C Connolly Custom Homes. Chad loved spending time with family, grandkids and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and will be missed by many who loved him. Chad is survived by his five daughters: Alex, Keaunna, Hunnter, Khaila and Ivy; nine grandchildren; maternal grandmother Nancy Parker Jamison; parents Jimmy and Lauree Lee Connolly; six brothers: Cubb (Erin), Camron (Lonna), Craig (Cathy), Cort (Danica), Cade, Carter (Angel); nineteen nieces and nephews; and a large extended family. Services will be held Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa St. Payson, AZ. Interment immediately following at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park.
