Chad Mastin, 42, was lost in a tragic auto accident on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born June 20, 1978 in Phoenix, AZ, and is the youngest son of Robert Eugene Mastin II and Maura Jean (Macaraeg) Mastin.
Chad encountered some challenges in his youth but he turned his life around and spent his time with family and friends; he attended trade school and learned the electrical trade. He enjoyed helping family and friends with home renovations, various cleanup projects, tinkering and repairing various type of vehicles, would shovel snow from the driveway of his neighbors, cared for his parents during the COVID pandemic, and went out of his way to help other people. Chad and his son Alex engaged in healthy competitions ranging from bowling to fishing; always trying to score higher or catch the biggest fish. He enjoyed spending time with his parents and helping care for their home, hauling the heavy stuff and tending the garden with his dad. Along with bowling and fishing, he enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors and supported the Diamondbacks and Cardinals whenever possible. He would attend the baseball games early and enjoyed catching balls and getting autographs from the players after the game.
Survived by his daughter Ivy Lynn Jean Mastin of Phoenix, AZ and son Alex Wade Mastin of Mesa, AZ; sister Charlene Murphy and partner LeighAnn, and brothers Carl Eichorn and wife Cindy, John Mastin and wife Wendy and Robert Mastin III and wife Rebekah along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss his inappropriate stories, laughter, dancing and antics.
A Celebration of Life Pot Luck to be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Payson Elks Lodge located at 1206 North Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!