Pine, Arizona – Charles (Bill) W. Gurney, 88, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 after a brief illness.
Bill was a devoted husband to Evalyn Hartung Gurney for 63 years.
Bill was born December 3, 1932 in Dover, NJ to Charles and Peggy Gurney.
He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1955 and served in the US Army.
Bill retired from GE after a distinguished career as a mechanical engineer. He was a proud patriarch of the family, enjoyed traveling the country as Wagon Master of the Holiday Ramblers, loved bowling and sports and will forever be remembered as a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evalyn; his children, Judy (Mark) Hooper, Pam (Tim) Mullican, Susan (Troy) Martin, William (Tracie) Gurney; his 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his sister, Judy (Dale) Woodard; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held privately with immediate family.
Contributions can be made to the Pine Strawberry Fire Dept/ EMS: Pine-Strawberry Fire Dept., P.O. Box 441, Pine, AZ 85544
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!