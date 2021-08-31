Charles H. Jett, 84, of Payson, passed away August 23, 2021.
Charlie was born in Portsmouth, OH December 13th, 1936, and is survived by two sons, Brian (Jackie) Summers and Christopher Jett; brother Russell (Bonnie) Jett, all of Portsmouth, OH; grandson Kyle Jett of Westminster, CO; five stepchildren, Jeff Horvath, Jean Briningstool, Julie Fleming, Joe (Marguerite) Horvath, Jay Horvath.
He was preceded in death by parents William and Ruth; wife Barbara; and two sons, David and Timothy.
Charlie was a member of the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee for many years serving in many roles – past president, security chairman, etc. He was also a longtime member of the Free Masons. He had many friends throughout the community and will be greatly missed as he was hardworking, giving of his time, knowledge and energy to many of those that knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
