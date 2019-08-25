On Friday, August 2, 2019 Charles J. Brewer, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at home where he lived in Payson, AZ since 2006.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and sister.
Charles (Charlie) was born July 8, 1940, in Mesa, AZ, to Charles and Dorothy Brewer, but was raised in Bakersfield, CA. He met his wife Earlene (Martin) at East Bakersfield High School and they married shortly after graduation.
Charlie worked his entire career in heavy construction. He started out as a mechanic and worked his way through many jobs and becoming an equipment manager.
He is survived by his wife, Earlene; sons Kenneth, Denny, Darryl, Donnie; and daughter, Janyth. He has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!