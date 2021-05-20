Charles Robert “Bob” Sparks Jr. was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Oxnard, Calif., to Denelda and Charles Sparks. He went to join his lovely wife in heaven on May 14, 2021, at 79 years old. He graduated from Reno High School and quickly went into the Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He married Flora Mae Doucette in 1961. Not wasting any time, he had a daughter Karie in 1962, a son Greg in 1963, and another son, Mark, in 1964. In 1971 he had a surprise son, Scott. Once he left the Air Force in 1967, he became a lineman for Southern California Edison.
He coached all his kids in little league and enjoyed taking them on fishing vacations to Mexico and the High Sierras. When he retired, he and Flora wanted to move out of California and chose Payson, Ariz., because of the local casino, bingo, and bowling. He and Flora joined the local bowling leagues in Payson and Camp Verde. They made their family outings to bingo, the casino, and fishing. They loved playing cribbage, pinochle, and Bunco with their friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Traci Sparks; his sisters, Sharon Cochran, Laura Tomack and Ronna Garduno; his grandkids, Jason and Ashley Hibbetts, Astin and Aly Sparks, Nicole and Josh Hanlon, Mikinzie Sparks, Victoria Sparks and Alexis Sparks; his five great-grandkids, Tristin and Tegan Hibbetts, Hayes Hanlon, Sage Sparks and Dakota Sparks.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 24 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at Rim Country Bowl, where he would want everyone to throw a strike for him.
