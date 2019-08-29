Charlotte L. Evers (Weidman), age 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Seneca View Nursing Facility in Montour Falls, NY with her family by her side. She was born on February 28, 1932 in Benezette, PA. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia “MacLean” Libbey.
She moved to Elkland, PA then to Arkport, NY in 1947, where she graduated from Arkport Central School in 1951. Then she moved to Dansville, NY after she got married and raised her family there. She went to work for Dansville Central School System in 1969 and then went to work for the State of New York in 1970, caring for people with disabilities. She retired in 1990. She was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church and a member of the Dansville Loyal Order of the Moose 1130. She moved to Payson, Arizona in 1990 where she cared for her family members and became a volunteer in many organizations. Her passion was dancing and she joined a line dance group that performed for area nursing homes. She also was very involved in Payson United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Volunteering and taking care of people were a big part of her life.
She is predeceased by her brothers, John Libbey, David Libbey; and a sister, Carol May; grandson, Christopher Mann; a nephew, Robert Libbey; and her special friend and dance partner, Bobby Woods. She is survived by her children, James Weidman of Dansville, Nancy Ehler of Watkins Glen, Bonnie Gray of Dansville and Thomas (Louanne) Weidman of Dansville; three bothers, Robert (Karol) Libbey of Anchorage, Alaska, Ken Libbey of Georgia and Charlie (Sam) Libbey of Payson, Arizona; grandchildren, Crystal (Ryan) Burns, Matthew (Amanda) Ehler, Robert Weidman; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Luke Mann, Leonard, Violet and Christopher Ehler, and Skyler Burns; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will private at the convenience of the family. Any donations in memory of Charlotte can be made to the Humane Society and the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St. Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome. com.
