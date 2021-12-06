Born November 8, 1933 on her grandfather’s ranch located under Diamond Point Mountain, to Lee and Geneva Terrell. Charlotte passed peacefully on November 22, 2021 in her home on Lion Springs that she shared with her husband, Charles Brunson. Charlotte attended school near Camp Verde/Cottonwood and shortly after graduating, moved back to Payson where she met Charles while working as a waitress in a little cafe. Charles and Charlotte wed on May 9, 1952 (64 years) and were blessed with 7 beautiful children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sherry spent her life exploring and hunting the Rim Country, boarding horses, and lovingly opened her home to numerous children as foster parents. She and Charles were devout Christians who loved to share Jesus’ word and helped many accept Jesus into their lives.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Brenda Muller (Joe), Lee Brunson (Karrie), Mark Brunson (Dawn), Brian Brunson (Laurie), Laurie Keith (Stan), and Amy Wills (Clay). She is reunited in Heaven with her father and mother, husband Charles Brunson, son Bruce Brunson, Aunt Ella Lee Owens, nephew Errol Owens and great-grandson Jordan Miranda.
Please join us in celebrating Charlotte’s beautiful life at 10 a.m. on December 11, 2021 at Expedition Church. Luncheon immediately to follow. Graveside services to begin at 2:30 at the Tonto Basin Cemetery.
