Charlyne Lindsey St. John Cordaro, 74, returned to her heavenly home on December 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Charlyne was born in Wichita, KS on August 13, 1946. Her family relocated to Denver, CO where she graduated from West High School in 1964. Through Charlyne’s years she worked in insurance, office work, but decided to dedicate the rest of her professional days in health care. Her compassion and dedication to her patients over the years was a blessing to all.
Charlyne was blessed with a large and loving family. Charlyne is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Cassie; her son, Thomas; stepsons, David and Caryl; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her twin sister, Doris, sister, Deborah and brother, Chuck. She is preceded in death by her parents and a great-granddaughter.
Charlyne will be buried at the Mountain Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Payson, AZ on December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held for Charlyne in May 2021 where everyone will be able to share stories, memories and celebrate the wonderful person she was and properly say good-bye.
