Cheryl “Cheri” Lee Gist Miller passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022 at Payson Care Center.
Cheryl is survived by her son, Michael Lee Miller (Alissa) of Billings, MT, grandchildren, Jeremy Miller of Burlington, WA, Saxton Randall Miller, Cora Rose Miller of Billings, MT; daughter Michelle Eileen Hermann (Chuck) of Pahrump, Nevada; and sister Linda C. Gist of Payson.
Cheryl spent time as a military wife for 21 years with two tours with her husband Lee A. Miller in Germany. She then returned to the United States where her family resided in Texas. They later made the move to Reno, Nevada where she worked in various jobs and started working as a CNA.
Cheryl and her family would later find their way to her hometown of Payson, Arizona where Cheryl worked in the healthcare field for a number of years. During her time in healthcare she made a lot of friends and had many wonderful coworkers. She also took care of some of Payson’s most ill patients and most disabled patients. Through this time Cheryl became close with a lot of patients’ families and went above and beyond for each individual she met.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her husband Lee Allen Miller of Nevada, sister Freda F. Lee of Payson, and parents, William and June Gist of Payson.
There will be a celebration of life at El Rancho on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. Services will be at a later date.
