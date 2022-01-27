Our beautiful and beloved Cheyenne unexpectedly passed away on January 17th, 2022. Cheyenne was born and raised in Payson, AZ. She spent her work days with her Pizza Factory and Scoops Family. She loved her coworkers and customers dearly. When she wasn’t with them, her time was spent with family, friends, and the church. She had the purest soul. Cheyenne lived and loved like Jesus and wanted everyone around her to know how special, unique, and loved they were. She shared this love with her beautiful voice, her talent with Calligraphy, her smile, her hugs, and the sparkle in her eyes. She will be terribly missed.
She is survived by her grandmother, Judy Jordan; grandparents Eddie and Ramona Shoemaker and grandfather Lionel Dumond; mother Kim Dumond-Cornelius; stepfather Billy Cornelius; sisters Janea Jordan, Melina Chambers, Sirena Chambers, and Jasmine Hernandez; brothers Ulus Jordan, Blair Jordan, Chantnon Chambers, Cantrell Chambers; nephews Kyden Jordan and Cody Jordan; nieces Gabby Jordan, Emily Jordan, and Kelsey Jordan; countless aunts, uncles, cousins; and a multitude of close friends.
Her service will be held at Messinger Funeral Home in Payson, AZ on Sunday, January 30th at 1:00 p.m.
We ask that you keep her memory alive. We want her to live on through everyone that knew her.
Rest easy knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus and is finally reunited with her father Dennis Jordan, and best friend Dallas.
