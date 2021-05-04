Chris Siaperas, son of Jeri (Fausett) and the late Johnny Siaperas, passed away April 26 in Scottsdale, AZ, after a long bout with cancer. He was born in Price, UT, in 1958 but moved with his parents to Pocatello, ID, when he was 5.
Attending school was not his favorite activity, but by some miracle, he managed to graduate from Highland High School, thanks to his younger sister who had the task of making sure he got up in time for class.
After being employed for several years at Pacific Steel, he left to work in the family concrete business.
He married SueAnn Larsen in 1993, and they made their home in Pocatello before moving to Tonto Basin, AZ, after the death of his father in 2000.
Chris and SueAnn were both extremely hard workers and could always find jobs, even in a small community like Tonto Basin. After several months, they were both offered positions at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson, AZ, where they both worked for over 14 years. When his wife died in 2017, Chris’s supervisors and co-workers were extremely helpful and supportive in getting him through the difficult time. His family will be forever grateful.
Chris is survived by his mother, Jeri (Pocatello); step-daughter, Shelby, her husband, Sam Morgan, and their daughter, Malia (Mesa, AZ); brother Rory and wife Patsy (Dillon, MT); brother Matt and wife Lisa (Pocatello); and sister JonNel and her fiancé Kurt Withers (SLC, UT); also, several nieces and nephews.
His friends and family hated to let him go, but many other loved ones are waiting with open arms to welcome him home.
There will be no public service at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced later this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!