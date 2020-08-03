Christie is the first of two children – both daughters – born to Eddie and Betty Sue Conway of Tonto Basin, AZ.
She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Danny Locatis; amazing son, Troy Locatis, (age 15), both of Lake Havasu City; father and mother Eddie and Betty Sue Conway; and sister Debbie (Chris) Sweezy; brothers-in-law, Larry (Betty) Locatis, Butch (Debbie) Locatis and sister-in-law Patti Locatis. She has 7 nephews and 2 nieces, Justin (Julia, children Kylee, Kadan and Alex) Locatis, Josh (Abby, children James, Lincoln and Sage) Locatis, Travis Matye, Tyler Locatis, Wyatt Sweezy, Alaina Sweezy, Dax Rhoton, Cutter Rhoton and Traylen Rhoton. She is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Leo and Bernice Locatis; and grandparents, John and Tressie Fletcher, and E.C. and Frances Conway.
Christie was born in Mesa, AZ and was raised on her family ranch in Greenback Valley near Tonto Basin, AZ. She was an educator from the very start of her life. She loved school, all the way from Kindergarten to 8th grade when she graduated as Valedictorian at Tonto Basin Elementary School in 1981. She graduated 4th in her class from Payson High School in 1985. Christie was recognized with many honors including multiple academic scholarships as well as the Presidential Award to NAU. She graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. In 1995 she obtained her Masters of Elementary Education with Distinction, also from NAU.
Christie followed her passion in life to Lake Havasu City where she was a teacher from 1990 to present. She was loved by any who met her and so influential to so many. Teaching was her passion and she was truly a gifted teacher!
Christie went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 24th, 2020. Services are being handled by her family. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor her at the Tonto Basin Elementary School, 445 AZ-188, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553 at 11:00 a.m. on August 8th, 2020. There will be a pot luck immediately following and a private family burial later.
A donation account for a Christie Conway Locatis Memorial Scholarship is being set up at Chase Bank in her name. Email cclmem-scholarship@gmail.com for more information.
