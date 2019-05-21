Christina Renee Curtis-Labadie 1970-2019

Christy was born August 6, 1970 in Payson, AZ. She unexpectedly passed away May 17, 2019.
Graduated from Payson High School, class of 1989.
She worked for the Tonto Apache Tribe benefits department.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Labadie; and her daughter, Meghan; also survived by her parents, Leonard and Bonnie Curtis; sisters, Lucinda Flores, Becky Curtis and Maria Moreno (Michael); many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at Tonto Apache Gym May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m.
