Clarice Christensen

We are saddened to announce the passing of a dear woman, a kind and loving member of Rim Country. A Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her one true love, her husband Ron Christensen.
She leaves behind a son Steve and his wife Karen, another son Kevin and his wife Diane; four grandchildren, Sarah (Ian) Burkhart, Casey (Emily) Christensen, Brandon Christensen and Keely Christensen; four great-grandchildren, Tate, Harper, Harper and Remington.
Clarice was talented musically with singing and she also played the piano. She was gifted in painting, ceramic dolls, she was also a great seamstress and made clothing for her grandchildren which are still being enjoyed today by her great-grandchildren. She loved genealogy. She not only traced her own family’s history and wrote a book about it, but also helped many others trace their ancestry. She very much-loved quilting. Her numerous works of art were gifts to family members throughout the years.
Above all, Clarice’s greatest passion was her family. She was always encouraging, interested and excited about each and every one in her family.
She leaves an irreplaceable emptiness in our family and in our hearts.
Services will be December 22, 2021 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 AM, Service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Wisconsin.
