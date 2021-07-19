CLAUDETTE M. PATRICIA passed away on 7/6/21 after a brief illness.
She was born Claudette M. Vallieres in New Britain, CT on 2/7/43. On 6/2/79 she married John Patricia. In 1988 they moved to Payson, Arizona. She and her husband owned the Ace Hardware from June 1988 until their retirement in 2017.
She was well known throughout the community as a warm and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Claudette was predeceased by her parents, twin brother Claude, and son Kevin. She is survived by her husband John, three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and nine nieces and nephews.
There will be no service. Anyone wishing can make a donation to the Banner Alzheimer’s Development Fund, c/o Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!