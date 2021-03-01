Our precious mother, grandmother and friend, Claudia Jo Franklin, age 69, departed her loving family on February 13, 2021. Claudia was born on August 1, 1951 to William B. Beck & Lavina M. Campbell. In 1967 Claudia married the love of her life, Bud Rice Franklin, who preceded her in death in 2015.
First and foremost, Claudia was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She later in life enjoyed her role as a grandmother. Claudia lived most of her life in Payson, AZ where she was known for her lively personality and always made the people around her laugh. She was never afraid to speak her mind and thought the fact she was born in an elevator was the funniest thing. Claudia’s hands were rarely still as she loved to sew, make crafts and diamond art.
Claudia is survived by her three children, John T. Franklin (Mindy) of Payson, AZ, Travis Franklin (Tammy) of Mesa, AZ, and Amber Franklin of Payson, AZ, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 1 brother Lonny and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and 1 brother.
