Clifford John Wilembrecht was born Feb. 5, 1957 in Chicago, Ill. and passed away peacefully at home surround-ed by his family on Nov. 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alice; and his sisters, Janice and Laura.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Barbara; three children, Brad (Candice), Kalli (Joe) and Jessie (Ridge); four grandchildren, Riggs, Ryder, Lyla and Cash; along with his siblings Garry (Jan), Linda (Hank), Mary (Mike), Don (Sheri); brother-in-laws, Marty and Steve; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Mike); and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Cliff worked as the manager of Walgreens for more than 30 years and was well known in the community adoringly as, “the Mayor of Payson.” He was known for his contagious smile, laugh, cheesy jokes, and generosity.
Cliff enriched the lives of everyone he touched. We find joy knowing he is reunited with our Heavenly Father.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to St. Philip’s Food Bank.
