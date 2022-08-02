Cloyce Clark

Cloyce Clark of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 83. Cloyce was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from North High School where he wrestled at 112 lbs. He won the State of Arizona wrestling championships in 1955, 1956 and 1957 and qualified to compete at the Olympic trials in 1956. He also competed against the U.S. Navy and the Japanese wrestling teams with the “Wrist Lock Club” Cloyce was a fierce competitor and the strength and determination he demonstrated in wresting continued throughout his life and contributed to his many accomplishments in business.

Following in his father’s footsteps, who was a Phoenix barber for 40 years, Cloyce attended barber school his senior year in high school and went to work at Ray’s ASU Barber Shop in 1957. While cutting hair he invested in property and transitioned to a career in building and property development. His first job in the industry was with Presley Development, the first developer to start construction in Ahwatukee. From there he started his own company, Clark and Associates Construction and built numerous commercial buildings and custom homes throughout the valley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.