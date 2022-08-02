Cloyce Clark of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 83. Cloyce was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from North High School where he wrestled at 112 lbs. He won the State of Arizona wrestling championships in 1955, 1956 and 1957 and qualified to compete at the Olympic trials in 1956. He also competed against the U.S. Navy and the Japanese wrestling teams with the “Wrist Lock Club” Cloyce was a fierce competitor and the strength and determination he demonstrated in wresting continued throughout his life and contributed to his many accomplishments in business.
Following in his father’s footsteps, who was a Phoenix barber for 40 years, Cloyce attended barber school his senior year in high school and went to work at Ray’s ASU Barber Shop in 1957. While cutting hair he invested in property and transitioned to a career in building and property development. His first job in the industry was with Presley Development, the first developer to start construction in Ahwatukee. From there he started his own company, Clark and Associates Construction and built numerous commercial buildings and custom homes throughout the valley.
Cloyce had many hobbies and talents and always gave 110% in everything he pursued. Whether it was racing cars, water-skiing, flying, and giving flying lessons or restoring and showing old cars. He was skilled and accomplished at woodworking, turning beautiful wood bowls and peppermills from exotic woods.
In the summer months he could be found at Clarks Lagoon enjoying the cooler weather in Pine, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Gladys Clark and is survived by his wife of 34 years Sharon (Webster) Clark and a brother Edward Clark (Elaine) and a cousin Ron Scott (Vicky). Cloyce had 2 children from a previous marriage with Marie (Clark) Reibman, Scott Clark and Sherry Willman (Gary). He had 4 grandchildren Stephanie James (Zach), Jacquelyn Leiler (Robert), Kelsey Wan (Ming), and Austin Curtis and 5 great-grandsons Connor, Luke, Jayden, Jacob and Liam. He also had 2 nephews Steve Clark and Tim Clark and a nephew, niece and cousin by marriage David Webster, Wendy Webster and Linda Higgins.
A celebration of life is planned for August 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at The Valley of the Sun Mortuary on 10940 E Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made online by clicking on the link to the Cloyce Clark Wrestling Scholarship Endowment | ASU Foundation (established by Sherry and Gary in his honor in 2021) or by sending a check payable to The ASU Foundation and indicate you would like your gift to be given in his memory to:
The Sun Devil Club Attention: Maria Mullan P.O. Box 872205 Tempe, AZ 85287-1778
