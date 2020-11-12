Cody Lee Kermeen passed away November 7, 2020 in Pine, Arizona. He was born April 9, 1998 in Payson, Arizona to Barbara and Stephen Kermeen.
Cody grew up with his grandparents in Pine, Arizona and also went to elemetery school in Pine. He went on to graduate from Payson High School. He loved fishing, hunting and anything outdoors, he would rather be outside than in.
Cody was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Jean Kermeen (Phillips), and his great aunt Feliciates Thorne. He is survived by his dad, Stephen Kermeen, stepmother Janet Yates, grandparents, Gus and Charlsa Phillips, aunt Patsy Leigh, uncles Danny and Daniel Phillips, great uncle John Thorne, cousin Michele Thorne and many friends that Cody considered family.
Cody was very loved and had a heart as big as he was. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A celebration of life will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home on November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
A special celebration will be held at a later date for friends and family that are not able to attend at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!