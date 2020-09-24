Colin Michael Jones

Colin Michael Jones, 27, was born on July 29, 1993 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He passed this life into the next on September 12, 2020 in Payson, Arizona. He spent a large part of his life in Chandler, Arizona. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Linda Jones; his brother Daniel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Colin attended Chandler Gilbert Community College where he earned an associates degree. He then transferred to Arizona State University to pursue a degree in Meteorology. He was 8 classes away from completion. At the time of his death, he was working at Safeway in Payson, Arizona where he brought joy to coworkers and customers. Previously, he had worked for two years at Fry’s grocery and Chick-Fil-A in Chandler, Arizona. Colin’s favorite activities were creating music on Garage Band and videos which he uploaded to his You Tube Channel “Encouraging Words by Colin Jones”. Colin also loved worshipping God. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Colin’s name is being set up at Arizona Christian University, for a student studying worship. To contribute, contact James Griffiths, Vice President of University Engagement at (619) 987-6397, (602) 386-4112 or email at james.griffiths@arizonachristian. edu

