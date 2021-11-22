Colt Matthew Bullard – Born To This Life On March 7th, 1992. Entered Eternal Life on November 8th, 2021.
Colt Matthew spent his earlly years in Scottsdale, then 3-12th Grades in Rim Country. Next stop was Huntington Beach where his welding skills were perfected building off-road race trucks. He returned to Scottsdale to continue his studies at ASU. Most recently he worked as an electrician hoping one day to have his own business and return to the mountains he so loved.
Survived By
Spouse-Brittany Alexander
Children-Sawyer and Cooper
Parents-Margaret Johnson (Brad Cole), Dave Bullard, Steve Alexander (Fancie), Becky Alexander
Grandparents George & Jana Johnson, Jackie Alexander
Siblings-Shea Candace Nahrgang (Trey), Dustin Bullard (McKenna Austin), & David Bullard
Nieces/Nephews: McKinley, McCoy, McCrae & Paisley
Uncle Chris Johnson (Margaret), Aunt Barb Johnson
Cousins: Nicole, Carrie (Brian & Christina)
Extended Family: Nahrgang family, Harry & Fran Demos/family, Kay Pedersen, Koko Tzavaras (Chachi), Sasa Daily & family, Kenny Watkins, Alexander family, Bullard/Tompkins family, Cole family
Extensive network of friends.
Joined in Heaven by
Son-Stetson Dean Bullard
Maternal Grandmother Susan Johnson
Paternal Grandparents Ron & Judy Bullard
God placed so many incredible people on Matt’s path in life. He was a God-loving son, brother, Daddy, husband and friend.
Matt truly found peace and joy in the outdoors - camping, hunting, golf, soccer, football, gardening and most definitely his passion for archery and looked forward to his return to competition. He often dedicated spare time to helping youth with Archery. Exquisite cooking and good clothes was a must in his world! A project he never shied away from, he found pleasure in his crafty skills. A humor no one could deny…always kept us rolling in laughter. His son was a priority and he strived to create an incredible, memorable and full life for him. Brittany was his joy, his world and his everything. Family-his definition of a full and happy life!
Matt committed his life to Jesus. His faith in Christ brought him great peace and comfort knowing that he didn’t have to take on life’s pressures on his own shoulders by himself. Even through the ups and downs of life, Matt found strength from God to endure all that was thrown his way. Matt would want all of us to know that.
“I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:13
Matt believed that. Matt finished young but strong!
Celebration of Life: December 13th, 2021 at 1pm, Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) – East Valley, 1330 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209
To Follow: Memorial video, meal and sharing of stories.
Upon request, there will be a box available for Christmas presents for Sawyer, Cooper and Brittany.
In Lieu of Flowers, Matt would want nothing more than donations to be made via PayPal to: dreamchasersjoad @yahoo.com (JOAD Archery-Payson, AZ)
Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.
– James 1:12
