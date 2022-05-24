Connie Jean Gyde was born May 25, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan and moved on to her next journey with Jesus on May 14th, 2022. She is survived by Donald, her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years, daughter Debbie, son Mike, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, their families, and a host of close friends.
Connie began her family with Donald while putting him through college at the same time. Departed Michigan to expand the family in Minnesota while working full time and supporting their German Shorthair Pointer “hobby” including raising horses, goats, chickens, pigeons, quail, and ducks on the farm. Many did not know this, but Connie was a great bowler – she won bowling tournaments in her spare time. Eventually opportunities moved her from Minnesota to Phoenix Arizona to begin a new adventure supporting Don’s new career. Connie rapidly engaged with the tennis community where she became one of the better tennis players in the area while creating new friends along the way. Although she left Phoenix to live in Maryland, and San Antonio, she returned to Arizona to spend her final days in Payson to enjoy the fishing and outdoors the rim country provides. Very quickly, Connie engaged with Mountain Bible Church, Payson Women’s Golf, playing Bridge, and of course the legendary Gabby Girls.
Not only was Connie a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, she was also fun and entertaining to say the least. Wherever Connie went, many laughs and smiles followed. She had a way of always catching the biggest fish, spotting the elk first, winning board games, and of course playing cards. She was competitive on the inside but on the outside, Connie made sure everyone was having fun and laughing. Everyone who knew Connie must have at least one, if not many, amusing stories involving card games or late-night campfire story telling.
Connie Jean Gyde was a giver. She would consistently make sure all others were cared for before herself. Everyone could depend on Connie – she was the rock in many of our lives. Connie was very involved with the church everywhere she lived, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, and for the past 22 years here in Payson. Not only was Connie a giver, lover and competitive spirit, she also was a great cook. Whether it be her world-famous potato salad, deviled eggs, Christmas cookies, or apple pies, friends and family always left the table with full bellies and joyous hearts. She loved to spend time entertaining her grandchildren playing games, cooking, crafts, and exploring. Connie loved to talk about travel and experiences from church missions or reminiscing about funny family moments even when the times were tough.
She will always be remembered for her loving and giving personality, putting others first, making everyone laugh, and making everyone around her a better person.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 4, 2022 at 11 A.M., Messinger Mortuaries and Chapels in Payson.
