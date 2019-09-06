Corwin R. Otte “Corky” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 92, at the Laredo group home here in Payson. Corky was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family, his friends and fellow veterans. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hospice Compassus on 511 S. Mud Springs Road, Payson.

