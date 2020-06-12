Coyeen (Cody) Newcomb, a 76-year-old resident of Payson, AZ passed away late Friday night June 5, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side.
Cody was born in Minidoka County, Rupert, Idaho, to Evelyn (Craven) and Coy McKenzie. She was raised in the Mini-Cassia area most of her younger life. She was married in August of 1964 to Kenneth (Ken) Huizinga. Later she met the love of her life, Rock Newcomb, and they were married December 20, 1981, and they spent 38 wonderful years together.
She worked in the financial services industry throughout her life which created lifelong friendships with many people. She spent time traveling to art shows with Rock and marketed and promoted his work. They both enjoyed the friendships they made with artist friends and neighbors in Payson, Arizona which they called home for many years. She loved the outdoors, fishing, and her family and friends.
Cody is survived by her husband, Rock; her daughter, Marcy (Ron) Huizinga-Haynie; and two step-sons, Mike (Susan) Newcomb, and Matt Newcomb; one brother, Benton (LaRue) McKenzie; three sisters, Connie Jones, Nancy (Tom) Walter, Viki (Ken) Wood; three grandchildren, Jake Asher, Nicole (Abe) Griffiths, Natalie Newcomb; and three great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Cody chose to have no services but requested that you all remember the memories you shared with her. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice in her memory. A special thank you to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, our American Home Health nurse, and Hospice of America in Gilbert, AZ.
