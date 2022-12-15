Curt Rambo Sr. was born in Grand Rapids Michigan 12-31-1936 and entered into eternal rest on 12-10-2022. Curt was a 71 year resident of Arizona and a 45 year resident of Tonto Basin.
Survived by his wife Margaret of 56 years; two sons Curt Jr. (Kari) and Matthew; one granddaughter Abby Rambo; five sisters, Joan (Del) Smith of Austin, Texas, Debbie (Curt) Siegfried of Houston, Texas, Lynn (Steve) Kregel of Garnavillo, Iowa, Julie (Jim) Kuhn of Sun City, Arizona, Jodie Brackett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Paul (Gloria) Rambo of Glendale, Arizona, Mark (Marianne) Rambo of Poulsbo, Washington; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents William and Marion Rambo and sister Mary Hilton.
Curt loved his family dearly. He enjoyed a long life of hard work. He was a paper boy in Michigan, set bowling pins at Green Gables, and worked for a well driller. He was a U.S. Army Sargeant, and a journeyman painter for DD Castleberry before starting his own Rambo Painting Contracting business. He enjoyed developing land, moving mountains, building rock walls, and most of all, enjoyed his “Just Crappie” Fishing Guide Service at Roosevelt Lake. He served as a Berkely Ambassador and was featured in and wrote articles for many publications. He served four years on the Tonto Basin Fire Board. His big smile and love will be greatly missed by all, until we meet again.
Visitational will be held on December 19th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Services are on December 20th at 11:00. Messinger Mortuary, 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!