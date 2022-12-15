Curt Rambo Sr.

Curt Rambo Sr. was born in Grand Rapids Michigan 12-31-1936 and entered into eternal rest on 12-10-2022. Curt was a 71 year resident of Arizona and a 45 year resident of Tonto Basin.

Survived by his wife Margaret of 56 years; two sons Curt Jr. (Kari) and Matthew; one granddaughter Abby Rambo; five sisters, Joan (Del) Smith of Austin, Texas, Debbie (Curt) Siegfried of Houston, Texas, Lynn (Steve) Kregel of Garnavillo, Iowa, Julie (Jim) Kuhn of Sun City, Arizona, Jodie Brackett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Paul (Gloria) Rambo of Glendale, Arizona, Mark (Marianne) Rambo of Poulsbo, Washington; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents William and Marion Rambo and sister Mary Hilton.

