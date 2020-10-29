Curtis C. Higgins passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Los Angeles on March 11, 1937 and was a longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, California and Payson, Arizona. He is survived by his sister Lynne (Butch) Shafsky, sons, Michael Higgins and Thomas P Higgins, and grandchildren Samantha and Trent.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park. The services will be broadcast live for those unable to attend. See www.greenhillsmortuary.com for details to watch live and guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!