Dale R. Horton, “Pooch”, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Payson AZ surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Dale was born in Phoenix in 1939 to Lowell and Maxine (Thomas) Horton and was raised in both Arkansas and Arizona. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1958. Dale joined the US Air Force in 1959 and was stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio TX. After his service, he returned to Arizona where he married and raised his family, working for the US Postal Service until retirement in 1992. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, earning Elk of the Year at Phoenix Lodge 335 in 1987-1988. Dale, the oldest of 9, enjoyed spending time with family, hunting and fishing with his brothers, gardening, watching the AZ Diamondbacks and AZ Cardinals, listening to Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings while enjoying a Coors beer, and he really loved snacking, especially on chocolate.
Dale is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Lasich); his son Douglas (Ronda) and his daughter Amy (Charles) LaLicata; brothers Bobby, Russell, Roy, Donald, Frankie and Randy; sisters Linda (Boatman) and Karen (Sevilla); his grandchildren Billy, Ashley, Tanner, Joey and Katie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Maxine.
The family is especially grateful for the care Dale received in his final days from Compassus Hospice Center in Payson.
A private interment will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, October 2 at 9 a.m., followed by a reception for family and friends.
