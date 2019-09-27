Daniel Colten (DC) White, 39, of Chandler, AZ, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Payson, AZ and is the son of Colt and Julie (Trauth) White and Stan and Kelly (Bowman) Miller.
DC was preceded in death by his best friend and brother, Mikel White; and his sister, Laura Proctor.
DC is survived by his two mothers and two fathers that loved him dearly. Also surviving are his brothers, Clayten (Francis), Ezra, Isom, Colten JR. (Ale) White and Adam (Nichole) and Aaron (Hailey) Miller and sister, Heather White; brother-in-law, Oneal Proctor; children, Daniel JR, Lilly, Mikel, Harley and Savannah, who he dearly loved; grandparents, Judy White, Dieter and Jill Trauth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
DC loved his entire family and made it a point to spend time with as many of them as often as he could.
DC was a very talented contractor who loved and enjoyed the work he did. DC was an avid hunter and angler who spent a lot of time in the outdoors, especially on the Mogollon Rim.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. MacDonald, Mesa, AZ. All who knew and loved DC are invited to attend.
