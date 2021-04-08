On March 24th, Daniel Gerard Jr., loving husband father and grandfather, departed to be with the lord at the age of 96. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 22, 1925. Dan joined the Navy at the age of 18 and served during WWII with honor. He was married to his wife Rose for over 73 years. They raised two sons and two daughters. Dan enjoyed bowling, skating, the outdoors and playing the ukulele. Dan lived in Payson, AZ since 1982. Dan volunteered at the Senior Center, the Mesa Del Fire Department and the Payson Police Department. He was known for his great sense of humor. Dan is survived by his wife Rose, his sons Daniel III and John, his daughter Debbie, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, his daughter and two grandchildren. Memorial services to be announced.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Celebrating CASA Volunteers for National Volunteer Month
- Long haul to broadband finish line
- Gila County has summer jobs for those 16 and older
- InterAgency meeting has guest speaker
- Trial date set in Daniel and Lacey Rawlings case
- Electronics, household hazardous waste recycling event in May
- Scott Nossek joins RCEA board
- Gardening water webinar
- Payson council leaves codes 401/402 alone
- Vaccination rates make all the difference, officials say
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!