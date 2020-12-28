Daniel Hammond (age 57) passed quietly in his sleep at his Payson, AZ home on December 15, 2020. He is survived by his two beloved sons, Travis and Nathan, his mom and dad, Marie and Hugh of Tucson, his two sisters, Susan and Linda, and his two brothers, Rick and Bob.
Dan devoted his life to helping others, serving Payson’s elderly community with love and compassion as a nurse for many years, and as a devoted, long-time AA member and sponsor. He is beloved by many, including his special “promised” love, Barbara DiCataldo of Sierra Vista, his Payson friends Marla Graham, Carol Reynolds and Joe Schmidt, and his caring AA family. Dan led a humble, spiritual life. Dan had a passion for Native American spirituality, nature, fishing, gardening, and animals of all kinds.
Dan’s loving family held a private service in Tucson to honor his extraordinary life and his devotion to his God.
