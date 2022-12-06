I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my father Daniel Drorbaugh. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by myself James, his sister Alice Lay, and wife DeLois on November 22. He was born on September 19th, 1950 to Walter and Elaine Drorbaugh and raised here in Payson. He was an active member of the community and was always well loved by his closest friends and family. As a younger man he enjoyed most being in the woods hunting and fishing, and working as a Payson Hot Shot as well as Ranger for the Forrest Service. He also loved to compete in the local Sawdust Festival alongside my Aunt Alice where he was Logger of the Year in ’78, ’80, and ’81. After moving to Oregon, he had a career working as a saw filer for Roseboro Lumber and continued there until he was left paralyzed in a car accident. He persevered through the loss of his legs and began going back to college where he eventually graduated as an Accountant alongside myself as an Electrical Engineer from DeVry University in Phoenix. This was the best moment for both of us to share together and was a huge accomplishment for our family. After a few years of working in the field of accounting my parents decided to move back to the town of Payson where they retired. He has been back in Payson since 2007 and enjoyed spending time tinkering around in his shop. He would still make it out to the lake to fish and continued hunting with family when he was drawn for elk. He volunteered with the church and was part of Shoot for the Heart with Moutain Bible church and enjoyed being involved with the kids of the community. He was the best man I have ever known and taught me what it was to be kind and generous, how to love, laugh and cry. He was never shy to show emotion and will be greatly missed by everyone he ever knew. I will be having a Celebration of Life for him on December 10th at the Oxbow Saloon from 12PM – 4. Anyone that knew him that would like to attend are more the welcome. Thank you and God Bless.
