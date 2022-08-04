Daniel Ralph Harris (1953-2022) Aug 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Ralph Harris went to heaven on August 1, 2022. He was born March 8, 1953, in Virginia and lived many years in Pennsylvania and New York.After coming to Arizona in the 1970’s he was the owner of a manufactured home remodeling business and Custom Marble in Chandler.In 2002, he started Inspectaz Home Inspections and continued doing inspections until June, 2022.He also owned Rim County Photo Gifts. He was extremely generous, donating many photo gifts in Payson.Dan is survived by his wife Denise as well as his sisters, Juanita, Dorothy, and Christine, and brothers John, Arthur, and Mark of Pennsylvania.He is also survived by his son Jeff and several grandchildren.Dan was kind, thoughtful, admired, respected, and hardworking.He has gone to heaven to be with his niece Lauren.A memorial service will be held at Messinger Funeral Home Sunday August 7, 2022, visitation will be at 12pm with a service to follow at 1pm.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lauren Harris Scholarship Fund c/o John & Nancy Harris, 267 Reservoir Hill Rd., Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or the Payson Humane Society. 