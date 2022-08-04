Daniel Ralph Harris

Daniel Ralph Harris went to heaven on August 1, 2022. He was born March 8, 1953, in Virginia and lived many years in Pennsylvania and New York.

After coming to Arizona in the 1970’s he was the owner of a manufactured home remodeling business and Custom Marble in Chandler.

