Darel E. Fruth, former resident and teacher in Payson, husband, and father of five, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 while in Hospice care. Darel was born prematurely on September 4, 1934 in Carey, Ohio to Delbert and Nellie Fruth. Beating all odds, Darel survived and thrived for 85 years.
Darel graduated from Findlay High School, Findlay, Ohio and attended and graduated from Kentucky Bible College where he met and married Gerrie on December 29, 1956. While working at RCA and Whirlpool, Darel continued his education at Indiana Wesleyan graduating with a degree in ministerial studies and received his teaching certification from the University of Findlay. He later obtained his master’s degree in education administration from Bowling Green State University. Darel taught and was a principal in several Ohio districts. While working as a public educator, Darel also served as a pastor in rural churches for over 15 years. He loved preaching and teaching.
In his teens, Darel and his family lived in Phoenix for several years. It was something he never forgot and he longed to return to the desert. In 1975, Darel packed up his family and moved to Duncan beginning his Arizona stay. While in Duncan, Darel enjoyed hiking the desert and locating rattlesnakes. Darel’s career in education continued in Williams, eventually bringing him to Payson in 1980 where he taught until his retirement in 1998. Darel loved working with the students he served as a teacher and administrator.
Darel and Gerrie eventually moved to Mesa where Darel would continue his passion for walking the stairs in malls and visiting bookstores. Darel enjoyed dining in the food court where he could eat, read, and relax.
Darel was a football guy. He played at Findlay High School where he was a kick returner and running back. He was a big fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Arizona Cardinals. Darel enjoyed taking long walks and visiting mountains. He was an avid reader of the Bible, American history, and political science. His favorite studies included Abe Lincoln, JFK, Barry Goldwater, and Ronald Reagan. He enjoyed “The Andy Griffith Show” so much that Darel probably holds the unofficial record for the number of times he watched each episode, never growing tired of Andy and Barney. He was a fan of western movies and his favorite was “True Grit.” Darel showed his true grit by defeating cancer on three separate occasions.
Darel was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Nellie; and his oldest brother, Dale. He is survived by his younger brother, David (Ann); his wife, Gerrie; children, Timothy (Carolyn), Thomas, Todd, Krista (Judson), Kathryn; and eight grandchildren: Caitlin, Jordyn, Nathan, Dillion, Conner, Tianna, Taylor, and Adelyn.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to Sage Hospice, 5111 N. Scottsdale Road Suite 204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 or sagehospice. org/donate/
